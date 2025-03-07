 
Meghan Markle hits back at bullying claims with Archie, Lilibet?

Meghan Markle gifts fans yet another look into Archie and Lilibet amid bullying claims

Web Desk
March 07, 2025

Meghan Markle has seemingly hit back at rumors of bullying by showcasing a brand new video where she can be seen baking hundreds upon hundreds of cookies for the audience of The Drew Barrymore Show.

For those unversed with this appearance, Meghan was taped on the latest episode of the show, promoting her lifestyle and cooking show With Love, Meghan.

Throughout the entire thing social media users could see a video each of Prince Archie and Lilibet helping their mom out in the kitchen alongside three other ladies, all while nabbing a cookie themselves too.

The video was also captioned with the words, “When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands! [heart emoji]”.

This update is also the very first since the show's landed a spot in Netflix's Top 10 list of shows to watch.

