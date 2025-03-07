Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle's royal title remarks

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has strongly reacted to Meghan Markle’s remarks about the royal title.

According to a report by the Mirror, Piers Morgan, in an episode of his Piers Morgan Uncensored, branded Meghan’s Netflix show 'unwatchable' after watching only a few minutes of it.

Morgan even shared his thoughts on Meghan correcting her friend Mindy Kaling, who called her Meghan Markle.

Meghan said she goes by 'Sussex'.

Reacting to Meghan’s remarks on royal title, Piers Morgan said: "I come from Sussex, in England, it's a county on the south coast. It has several million people living in it. I can tell you with some certainty, if you went round and chose 100,000 people from villages and towns in Sussex, have you ever seen Meghan Markle here in the county?

"You would not find a single person that has ever seen her there. It is reputed she has spent under six hours in the county in her entire lifetime. I was educated there, I have a home there, I grew up there. I spent more time there this week than she has in her lifetime.”

He continued, “And also, she's not a Sussex. She's a Windsor. You marry into the Windsor family. They were given this title for ‘Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ by Her Majesty the Queen, the late great Queen."