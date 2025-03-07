Mindy Kaling speaks out on 'awkward' Meghan Markle exchange

Mindy Kaling has broken her silence on "awkward" exchange with Meghan Markle on her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

For those unaware, the moment from second episode of the show went viral, where Mindy and Meghan were talking and the Duchess of Sussex corrected the actress and comedian for calling her "Meghan Markle." "It's so funny that you keep saying 'Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now," Meghan said.

Now, Mindy addressed the buzz on The View, expressing her surprise on the reaction.

"You know, I had a great time. I noticed that whenever I do something, anything related to Meghan, it becomes... big news," she said.

Mindy added, "We were making sandwiches, and then they'll push in on my face on TikTok and they'll be like, 'Look at this emotion you felt,' and I honestly didn't even remember it because we shot it like, nine months ago."

She went on to add that "I loved my time with Meghan. I'm also like, let her promote her show... it was great and really fascinating seeing the reaction."

It worth mentioning that Meghan Markle's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has received mixed reviews, with some calling it "boring" and critics giving it low ratings.