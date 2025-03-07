Photo: Ben Affleck regrets letting go of Jennifer Garner: Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are making headlines once again with their undeniable chemistry.

The former pair was recently papped together enjoying time with their kids, and now a new report of RadarOnline.com claimed that they are “back together.”

Speaking of the Gone Girl actor, a source told the outlet, "He never really got over the end of his first marriage.”

This report comes after Jennifer and Ben took their children paintballing at the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic near Los Angeles.

“Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben,” claimed the source.

Before signing off from the chat, the source remarked, “He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck has reportedly grown insecure of Matt Damon’s friendship with David Beckham. After finalizing divorce with Jennifer Lopez this February, Ben has been afraid of losing yet another loved one.