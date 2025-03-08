Jennifer Lopez’s feelings about Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s cozy outing revealed

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly “furious” that her ex, Ben Affleck, is spending time with his former wife, Jennifer Garner.

An insider spilled to Page Six that the 55-year-old actress is “not happy with constantly seeing photos” of Affleck and Garner together.

Recently, Affleck and Garner were spotted laughing and hugging during a paintball outing in Los Angeles.

“Lopez is furious and the situation is completely messing with her head,” the source told the outlet.

The confidant continued that the chummy snaps are like “salt in the wound.”

Meanwhile, another insider told the outlet that Lopez is currently focused on her upcoming film Office Romance.

“I doubt she has even seen these stories as she is consumed with the film,” a tipster mused. “She has been fully concentrating on her life, her growth, and her happiness.”

For those unversed, Lopez and Affleck finalized their divorce on February 20, after two years of marriage.