Why was Meghan Markle's show on Netflix a flop?

A royal expert believed With Love, Meghan was a flop on Netflix. She said one reason for this was the Duchess of Sussex shining all the light on herself.



During an interview with Fox News Digital, Kinsey Schofield said, "Meghan needs to elevate the people around her instead of hijacking all the oxygen in the room."

The To Di For Daily host also mentioned the series' dismal 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, highlighting how widely critics panned the show.

"She appears totally self-consumed and tone deaf," Schofield noted. "You're standing next to Mindy Kaling, and you're not asking her how she built her girl boss empire? Why?"

Kinsey also objected to Meghan's decision to rent a house in Montecito, California, instead of her own home nearby for the show's shooting.

"Meghan lacks humility or an ounce of authenticity." she continued. "It's a blatantly obvious PR exercise that does not give us a glimpse of Meghan's real world."

"She's doing random arts and crafts in someone else's house with people she claims are her very best friends but doesn't know that they're left-handed or allergic to peanut butter? Your 'girl' Mindy doesn't know your last name is Sussex?

"It's such a painful farce," Schofield concluded. "Her 'hacks' are common knowledge, and her definition of 'elevating' equals wasting 60 pounds of fruit and tracing lines on your paper menu with a pencil so you can erase them later."