Ben Affleck embraces fresh start after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck is reportedly “happy” and “relaxed” after ending his marriage with Jennifer Lopez.

An insider spilled to Page Six on Friday that the actor and filmmaker has been enjoying his solo time since finalizing his divorce from the Atlas actress.

Ben is "happier than he's been in years" and is "in a much better mood,” the source told the outlet.

"Ben hasn’t been in regular contact with Jennifer since their divorce unless it revolves around their kids’ school functions,” added the confidant.

The source continued that Affleck “has no hard feelings for Jennifer but would rather keep things at a distance.”

For those unversed, Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce in February after two years of marriage.