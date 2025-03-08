'Friends' alum David Schwimmer exposes Hollywood elites for their silence

David Schwimmer, famed for playing Ross Geller in the hit sitcom Friends, has expressed his disappointment in fellow Hollywood celebrities.

The actor took stage at the Anti-Defamation League's Never is Now conference and criticised fellow “heroes” amid ongoing the Middle East conflict, according to DailyMail.

Calling out celebrities for staying silent, David said, “Plenty of people I respect, even some of my heroes in entertainment, music and sports, have chosen to keep a low profile and sit this one out, including some whose careers have been made by leaning into their Jewish identity, and others who have won acclaim for playing Jews onscreen.”

He went on to say that “Some of them are doing a lot behind the scenes, privately and in their own way, but so many have chosen not to say anything publicly at all,” adding, “And if I can say something directly to them: I really wish you would.”

“I wish you would stand up. I wish you would speak out, because your voice would be so meaningful to your fans who love you, to your community members who need you, to folks who can use just a little solidarity right now,” David continued.

The actor noted, “No one’s asking you to solve the conflict of the Middle East.”

“Just say that you stand with your Jewish friends, colleagues, and neighbours against hatred and what’s happening on our college campuses and in our schools and to Jewish-owned businesses is totally unacceptable,” David Schwimmer concluded.