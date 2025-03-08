Prince William becomes target of wild conspiracy theory after Windsor Castle event

Calvin John Robinson, a US-based British political commentator and broadcaster is prominent among those found to be spreading some wild conspiracy theories against King Charles and his son Prince William since an event was hosted for hundreds of guests at the Windsor Castle recently.

According to reports, the free event was held for almost 360 guests and was organized by a UK charity.

After the event, Calvin Robinson claimed on X that the Prince of Wales renounced his religion during one of his trips to Turkey.

Robinson's followers are claiming that William can't be a King of England if he has converted to another religion.

No evidence was shared by the conspiracy theorists to corroborate their claims made against Prince William and King Charles on social media recently.

Prince William is first-in-line to the British throne and he would become the king after his father, Charles III.

The king, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, is still receiving treatment as she continues to carry own his duties.



