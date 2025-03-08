 
Geo News

Prince William becomes target of wild conspiracy theory after Windsor Castle event

Prince William is the eldest son of King Charles and the heir to the British throne

By
Web Desk
|

March 08, 2025

Prince William becomes target of wild conspiracy theory after Windsor Castle event

Calvin John Robinson, a US-based British political commentator and broadcaster is prominent among those found to be spreading some wild conspiracy theories against King Charles and his son Prince William since an event was hosted for hundreds of guests at the Windsor Castle recently.

According to reports, the free event was  held for almost 360 guests and was organized by a UK charity.

After the event, Calvin Robinson claimed on X that the Prince of Wales  renounced his religion during one of his trips to Turkey.

Robinson's followers are claiming that William can't be a King of England if he has converted to another religion.

No evidence was shared by the conspiracy theorists to corroborate their claims made against Prince William and King Charles on social media recently.

Prince William is first-in-line to the British throne and he would become the king after his father, Charles III.

The king, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, is still receiving treatment as she continues to carry own his duties.


Blake Lively gets honest about latest movie amid legal spat
Blake Lively gets honest about latest movie amid legal spat
'Friends' alum David Schwimmer exposes Hollywood elites for their silence
'Friends' alum David Schwimmer exposes Hollywood elites for their silence
Buckingham Palace sparks reactions with latest decision about Kate Middleton
Buckingham Palace sparks reactions with latest decision about Kate Middleton
Katie Price shares major health update on her mother
Katie Price shares major health update on her mother
Kim Kardashian to rekindle flame with Pete Davidson: Source
Kim Kardashian to rekindle flame with Pete Davidson: Source
Jennifer Lopez forced to believe in Ben Affleck, Garner romance rumours: Source
Jennifer Lopez forced to believe in Ben Affleck, Garner romance rumours: Source
Finn Wolfhard announces release date for solo album 'Happy Birthday'
Finn Wolfhard announces release date for solo album 'Happy Birthday'
Britney Spears's antics can alienate sons forever: Report
Britney Spears's antics can alienate sons forever: Report