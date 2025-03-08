Photo: Jennifer Lopez forced to believe in Ben Affleck, Garner romance rumours: Source

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly moved on from Ben Affleck divorce.

Nonetheless, Jennifer has been feeling upset over claims that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are back together, per RadarOnline.com.

These rumours come months after she and the Gone Girl actor finalized their divorce.

“As hard as it was for her, J. Lo has moved on from Ben. She hopes the best for him, his kids and even for Jen and John,” claimed a source.

The source also added, “But the idea that Ben and Jen were rebuilding their relationship while she was so invested in him hurts.”

In addition to this, the spy confided that Jennifer cannot wrap her head around the fact that she missed the sparks between these two while she was still married to Ben.

“Who knows, maybe Ben and Jen are just super close exes. It still seems weird,” they said of Jennifer, who used to believe that Ben and Garner are just “friends.”

In conclusion, the source noted, “Looking at those pictures, even for J. Lo, who’s very skeptical about romance rumors, those photos tell a different story.”