Machine Gun Kelly deems Megan Fox baby's birth 'bittersweet' in poignant note

Machine Gun Kelly penned a heartfelt message about his and Megan Fox's soon to be born baby

March 08, 2025

Machine Gun Kelly is grieving the loss of his close friend Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath in a heartfelt tribute.

Kelly declared that the birth of his child with Megan Fox will be bittersweet since Dingo won’t be there.

“Crazy…i didn’t even cry this hard when my dad died. I’ve lost a lot of friends, but I’ve never lost a brother,” Kelly wrote in a recent emotional tribute to his friend, who died in February.

“We’ll never get another Dingo on this planet. A true rockstar without ever needing to make a song, the most loyal, loud, charismatic, funny, and annoying human I’ve ever had the honor of knowing,” he continued.

“I feel like you’re up there with my new child,” he wrote of his unborn child with pregnant e Megan, adding, “dressed up in a hilarious costume making them laugh, getting ready to send them down. I couldn’t ask for a more bittersweet birth blessing.”

“Life will always be less without you, but legends never die. we’ll all miss you brother. DINGO FOREVER. EST 4Life,” the rapper concluded.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox began dating after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. The ex-couple is welcoming their first child together. 

