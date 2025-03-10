'Another Simple Favor' director on Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick feud rumours

Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig has rubbished speculations of a feud between cast members Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

The rumours emerged from the looks of the film promotion at SXSW this week as both costars appeared uncomfortable around each other.

The tension was evident from a photo YouTuber Melanie King shared on X of the two actresses allegedly "terrified to walk the carpet" at the Saturday event.

The content creator also suspected that Kendrick "never wants to work with [Lively] again."

Meanwhile, director Paul Freig has refuted the claims at a recent Q&A event with Lively, Kendrick, and other cast members at the Paramount Theatre during the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Later in the day, both actresses shared laughter, shared side conversations, and shared some insight into the filming process.

The rumours emerge amid Lively's legal battle with It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni, who has countersued her for defamation and extortion after she accused him of sexual harassment. The pair await a trial on March 9, 2026.

Another Simple Favor begins streaming on Prime Video on May 1.