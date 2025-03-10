Ben Affleck is waiting to ‘jump' at Jennifer Garner after John Miller break up

Ben Affleck reportedly still has feeling for Jennifer Garner and an insider has just dropped the bomb on whether he would ever run back to her or not.

the inside source made these comments while speaking to The Sun.

Reportedly, Garner has been making a lot of house calls for Affleck ever since he moved out of his shared house with Jennifer Lopez and “She was enormously helpful in helping him rebuild his life and stay on track when things started to fall apart with J-Lo.”

“She didn’t interfere or pass judgment. That’s not Jennifer’s style at all. Instead, she helped Ben with whatever practicalities he needed, encouraged him to stay strong and follow his gut with whatever decision he needed to make.”

Per the same insider, “They talk every single day. He calls her multiple times and spends as much time with her as he possibly can.”

“They enjoy meals together, family days, trips to the park, other activities with the kids — all pretty healthy, wholesome stuff.”

And while “It’s true she was never a huge fan of J-Lo, but she never trash-talked her.”

"If anything, she was saddened things didn’t work out (for Ben and J-Lo) because she wants nothing more than for Ben to be settled and happy,” the source explained while talking about the mother of three.

However, that is not to say all possibilities of a rekindling are off the picture because “Right now, Jen is still dating John and Ben is respectful of that,” and “Ben likes the guy and recognises that he’s a gentleman who respects boundaries and is a solid, kindly type of character.” So “he’s not going to disrespect Jen’s choices by making a move.”

For those unversed, John Miller is a CEO whom the 52-year-old has been dating on and off since she got divorced from Ben in 2018.

“But it’s an open secret amongst Ben’s friends that he’d jump at the chance to date her again. Essentially he’s waiting in the wings. Only time will tell if Jennifer wants to turn back the clock and give Ben another chance.”