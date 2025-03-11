Meghan Markle's is starting to fall flat with motherhood and parenting

Meghan Markle has just been warned about all she has going against her, when it comes to parenting, and her tips for birthday parties, among other things.

All this has been said in a piece by Brande Victorian, for The Hollywood Reporter.

It began with the writer making note of how, “To an already leery viewer, Meghan, lacking the openness and vulnerability that would allow a naysayer to connect with and change their opinion of her, doesn’t help.”

And this has been said despite the fact that the while writer feels “it’s unfair to ask Meghan to apologize for her wealth or the world she and her friends who join the show live in”.

Still, her “attempts at being aspirational, like remarking how sweet it is to build a balloon arch by hand for her kids’ parties rather than hire someone else to do it, fall flat when there’s no honest conversation about the difficulties of motherhood with fellow mom guests”.

It would better serve as “An element that would better ground the series for viewers than the overuse of edible flower sprinkles,” the writer concluded their observation by noting.

For those unversed with the series that Meghan just released, it is an eight episode show featuring lifestyle, cooking and hosting tips straight from the Duchess’ hometown of L.A.