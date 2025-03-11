Salma Hayek reveals she's living tech-free life: 'I don’t buy online'

Salma Hayek is living a tech-free life!

In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, the Eternals actress shared her charmingly old-fashioned habits.

The 28-year-old star revealed that she barely touches the phone and it is better for her.

"It takes away your intelligence because the brain grows lazy," said Salma.

"I write everything by hand. I have papers everywhere. I barely touch the phone. They cannot profile me,” she continued.

The actress added that she doesn't shop online.

"I don't buy online. I don't order food online," said Salma, adding she isn't a fan of AI either.

"The artificial intelligence doesn’t know me,” said the House of Gucci star.

Salma also spoke about gender inequality in Hollywood, saying that when films are successful, "the credit goes to the man."

"The girl is just the girl," she told the outlet. "I do have an audience and they go see me. But I’ve never gotten credit for the audience I bring into the cinema."