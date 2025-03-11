Kanye West makes shocking claim about his 'past life'

Kanye West is known for making shocking claims, but his recent statement has a fair chance to make anyone's head spin.



In an interview with Justin Laboy, he opened up about his love for Japan and its culture and why he spends so much time there.

But in the middle, he added a claim of his special connection to the country because he was once an "emperor" in a past life there.

“I love the temples. I love how people are with you, you know? They’re just really respectful,” the Power hitmaker shared. “And my wife said that in past lives, I was a king. I was an emperor out here,” he continued.

While asked about his passions, Ye said, “I just put my kids first,” adding, “You know, all the ideas. And then I get real selfish, and I go to me. And then I think about the impact it’s gonna have on this lifetime.”

In a similar instance, Ye sparked controversy by sharing a costume photo, which, some said, is similar to what an extremist group usually wear.

"Outfit of the day," the Chicago rap star captioned the post.

Multiple reports said the Ku Klux Klan, also known as the KKK, wore such style as the outfit, which is a far-right hate group.