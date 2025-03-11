 
Geo News

Kate Middleton to 'delight fans' as Prince William requires 'some downtime'

The Prince and Princess of Wales' next move predicted by psychic

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2025

Kate Middleton to delight fans as Prince William requires some downtime
Kate Middleton to 'delight fans' as Prince William requires 'some downtime'

Following a long cancer battle, Kate Middleton is set to make an exciting move, but Prince William has challenges to come.

A famous celebrity psychic and astrologer has made some surprising predictions for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to a report by CheatSheet, Inbaal Honigman spoke on behalf of JeffBet and revealed the cards she pulled out for Kate and William.

Predicting their next move, Inbaal revealed about Kate that her “tarot card” revealed that following her cancer battle she “regains her strength and uses that newfound personal power to step up and empower others. There will be a public statement released which will delight her fans.”

On the other hand, the psychic pulled out the “5 of Pentacles” card for William.

She said, “The 5 of Pentacles Tarot card speaks of a busy month for William, as he dedicates himself to his many jobs and doesn’t find a lot of time for himself.”

“This card shows the heir to the throne as finding it hard to ask for help. Upon inspection, his staff can see that there’s too much on his plate, and a work trip will be postponed in order to accommodate some downtime,” she predicted further.

'Royal Cadet' King Charles learns how to save lives in latest visit
'Royal Cadet' King Charles learns how to save lives in latest visit
Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek lose major spot in Hollywood: Report
Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek lose major spot in Hollywood: Report
Brian Tyree Henry's 'Dope Thief' role helped him deal with his abandonment
Brian Tyree Henry's 'Dope Thief' role helped him deal with his abandonment
Meghan Markle's show blasted by former pal who found one thing infuriating video
Meghan Markle's show blasted by former pal who found one thing infuriating
Scarlett Johansson gets honest about 'pressure' to join social media
Scarlett Johansson gets honest about 'pressure' to join social media
Gigi Hadid gets candid about relationship with 'very romantic' Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid gets candid about relationship with 'very romantic' Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid gives herself a new name: 'Hannah Montana of fashion'
Gigi Hadid gives herself a new name: 'Hannah Montana of fashion'
Here's what Zayn Malik said about love post Gigi Hadid split
Here's what Zayn Malik said about love post Gigi Hadid split