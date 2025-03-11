Kate Middleton to 'delight fans' as Prince William requires 'some downtime'

Following a long cancer battle, Kate Middleton is set to make an exciting move, but Prince William has challenges to come.

A famous celebrity psychic and astrologer has made some surprising predictions for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to a report by CheatSheet, Inbaal Honigman spoke on behalf of JeffBet and revealed the cards she pulled out for Kate and William.

Predicting their next move, Inbaal revealed about Kate that her “tarot card” revealed that following her cancer battle she “regains her strength and uses that newfound personal power to step up and empower others. There will be a public statement released which will delight her fans.”

On the other hand, the psychic pulled out the “5 of Pentacles” card for William.

She said, “The 5 of Pentacles Tarot card speaks of a busy month for William, as he dedicates himself to his many jobs and doesn’t find a lot of time for himself.”

“This card shows the heir to the throne as finding it hard to ask for help. Upon inspection, his staff can see that there’s too much on his plate, and a work trip will be postponed in order to accommodate some downtime,” she predicted further.