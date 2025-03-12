Meghan Markle gets majorly slapped with demands to just ‘shut up' now

Meghan Markle lack of patience and utter naivety has come under fire by experts who think she should have just “shut up” and waited.

Everything has been shared in a Substack Newsletter for Fresh Hell by commentator Tina Brown.

It began by taking aim at Meghan’s entire ‘act’ during the filming and accused her of being incredibly “impatient” and “behind the curve” in the entire With Love, Meghan show.

“All Meghan had to do was shut up and wait,” she started everything off by saying.

“Go quiet for a couple of years, start a family, keep her eyes trained on the splendid royal real estate that would soon come up for grabs…”

Because “the moment William ascended to his role as Prince of Wales, there would have been new global gigs and red carpet roll-outs raining down on the Sussexes’ heads.”

“But no. Offered the Commonwealth or Netflix, the Sussexes, with naïve avarice, chose Netflix.”

Ms Brown also said, “What Harry and Meghan forgot was that the great thing about being royal is you can be as boring as f*** for as long as you live and still be treated as the most important person in the room.”

“The only reason any of these deals were signed was for lowdown dish on the royals, and Meghan, in another fit of vainglorious yearning — this time for a sit-down with TV’s ultimate deity — gave that away to Oprah for free, infuriating Netflix, whose multimillion-dollar deal got them sloppy seconds.”