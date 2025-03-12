Undeterred by health issues, King Charles undertakes third royal duty in two days

King Charles' health issues seem to be unable to stop him from performing his royal duties as the British monarch continues to make appearance after appearance despite his cancer.

After Commonwealth Service, the king visited Royal College of Nursing and according to the Buckingham Palace, the monarch " joined CEOs and government representatives and indigenous leaders from every corner of the globe at Hampton Court Palace for a summit to set out the economic case for a transition to a sustainable future" on late Tuesday.

A statement said, "Last night, The King viewed a ‘Formula E’ electric car during an event marking five years since His Majesty founded the Sustainable Markets Initiative which aims to put nature, people and planet at the heart of global economics."

Sustainable Markets Initiative's achievements include:

Introduced the Terra Carta: a roadmap for businesses to achieve a sustainable future by 2030, gaining support from over 250 CEOs.

Driven change: over 20 industry and financial taskforces are now driving collective action towards sustainable transition.

Encouraged collaboration: SMI members have joined forces to accelerate their path to decarbonisation.

Laid down challenges to members to have at least one net zero building in their portfolio.

Mobilised trillions in investment in clean technologies and the sustainable energy transition.







