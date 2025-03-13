Meghan Markle ‘keeping her head up’ amid Netflix show chaos

Meghan Markle is trying her best to not let the negative criticism she is getting on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, get to her head.

According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex was never in the “pursuit of perfection” before releasing her show, however, the criticism is likely hard to take.

Since the show was debuted on the streaming giant, viewers have been expressing their disappointment, with many calling the content basic and unoriginal.

“I’m so glad Meghan Markle has a new show on Netflix where I can watch her take pretzels out of a labeled bag and put them into a new bag … then label it,” a critic penned on X.

“I had grand plans to hate watch the whole series but I don’t think I hate myself enough to follow through,” another added.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Duchess, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, “is keeping her head up and putting on a brave face, but it must be chaos in her world.”

“She had such high hopes for the show, she expected it to be a success, and now there’s worry that not only will there be no season 2, but her and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal might be impacted as well,” they added.