Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Prince William

Kensington Palace also announces that Prince William will visit Estonia next Thursday and Friday

March 14, 2025

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about Prince William after the Prince of Wales revealed he will travel to Estonia next week to visit British troops involved in NATO operations.

According to Reuters, the future king will travel to Estonia next week to visit British troops involved in NATO operations there as part of the UK's drive to show solidarity with its allies and highlight its commitment to the defence of the alliance's eastern flank.

During the two-day visit, which begins on March 20, William, the heir to the throne, will also carry out engagements in Tallinn to learn more about how country has responded to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, his office Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed the visit, and announced, “The Prince of Wales will call upon The President of the Republic of Estonia, Kadriorg Palace, Tallinn, Estonia on 20 March 2025.”

It further said, “The Prince of Wales will visit Vabaduse Kool, Endla 13, Tallinn, Estonia.”

Prince William will also attend a showcase of technology companies, Telliskivi tn 60, on the same day, the palace added.

