Gene Hackman’s $80 million fortune could ignite family war

Shocking details of Gene Hackman’s $80 million fortune and his and Betsy Arakawa’s wills have emerged just a month after their deaths.

The Oscar-winning actor left his $80 million fortune to his wife, Arakawa, as she was named the successor trustee to his trust.

It is uncertain if his three children—son Christopher Allen, 65, and daughters Leslie Anne, 58, and Elizabeth Jean, 62—were left with anything in his will because they are from his previous marriage to Faye Maltese.

The Superman star was once estranged from his children, and the possible omission has raised the chance of a legal battle over his fortune.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, a legal expert said, “If he died first and she [Arakawa] had survived, it would’ve been World War III. His kids would've probably gone crazy.”

However, in Arakawa’s will, she left her assets to a trust, as the money will go to charities and to pay medical debts.

Hackman, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s and it was not registered when he was diagnosed with the disease, reportedly signed the most recent copy of his will on June 7, 2005.

Notably, although it is unclear how the estates will be divided without a copy of the trust, attorney Julia Peters has been named executor of both wills.

For the unversed, the pair were found lifeless in separate rooms of their home on February 26.

According to the latest details released by the officials in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Arakawa departed from life around February 11 from a rare virus spread by mice, whereas Hackman seemingly succumbed to heart disease on February 18.