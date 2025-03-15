 
Christina Haack gets glimpse of her life amid break from HGTV shows

Christina Haack drops another behind-the-scene look from her rare vacation

Web Desk
March 15, 2025

Christina Haack is enjoying a break from shooting "for the first time in 12 years."

The Flip Off star, 41, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday with a mirror selfie from her vacation amid a break from HGTV shows.

The designer could be seen dressed in a black bathing suit. The picture appeared to be taken from a hotel bathroom with a bright blue sky and water can be seen in the background.

"Temporary retirement doesn't suck," she captioned the mirror selfie.

Haack previously dropped a glimpse of her vacation with her new boyfriend Christopher Larocca, CEO of Network Connex, on March 11.

"First time in 12 years I haven't had a shoot schedule ... taking full advantage of the downtime," read her caption to their photos together—including a selfie, a photo of them drinking on the beach, and a snap on a golf cart together.

The couple have been dating since January, six months after Haack split from her third husband Josh Hall—who also has moved on with model Stephanie Gabrys.

Josh filed for divorce from Christina on July 15, 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" while also requesting spousal support from the HGTV star.

She shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 5, with second ex-husband Ant Anstead.

