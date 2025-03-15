Jada Pinkett Smith ready for revenge PDA after Will Smith's on stage kiss

Jada Pinkett Smith is reportedly furious about Will Smith's on stage kiss with India Martinez

Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to dish it back to estranged husband Will Smith after his headline-making on-stage kiss with India Martinez.

According to insiders, Jada has decided to get back at Will by staging a public display of affection with a love interest.

The 53-year-old and the I Am Legend star secretly separated in 2016, with Jada making it public in 2023 before releasing her memoir.

An insider told Radar Online: "It seems like Jada has been playing it cool, but with Will out there strutting his stuff and acting like a single man, she's decided it’s time to mirror his antics.”

"She’s absolutely furious about how openly disrespectful he’s being, and she’s ready to dish it back to him in the same public way,” they continued.

"Will, on the other hand, insists he’s done nothing wrong and claims he was just 'putting on a show, but Jada feels he’s crossed a serious line,” they added.

"Their marriage is already shrouded in some mystery regarding the rules, but it’s apparently one of those 'don’t ask, don’t tell' situations, live and let live as long as no one’s making a spectacle of it. But here comes Will, breaking that rule in front of the whole world, flaunting it, and it’s like a huge slap in the face for Jada," they concluded.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith share two children, Willow Smith, 24, and Jaden Smith, 26.