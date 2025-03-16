Meghan Markle being ‘ripped' by critics over her show

Meghan Markle’s new show is predicted a failure by an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has announced to release the second season of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ will perform ‘as bad as she did’ in the first season.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusiveshow, photographer Arthur Edwards said: “I've not seen one good review.

“Some of the columnists have ripped into her and the show.

“I could only watch one episode, I was just bored of it all, but someone must be liking it, as there is a second series,” he added.

This comes as a TV insider said: "This may raise a few eyebrows but one thing which Netflix love is controversy - and this show certainly created a lot of debate.

"Many were so scathing about the eight-part series that they thought there was no way it would get another season.

"But it seems the streamer is delighted with the chatter it has created on both sides of the Atlantic this week."