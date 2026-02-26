 
Geo News

Harry Styles shocks One Direction fans as he reveals 'biggest regret' from 2010s

Harry Styles is set to release fourth studio album on March 6

By
Asfa Munir
|

February 26, 2026

Harry Styles is set to release fourth studio album on March 6
Harry Styles is set to release fourth studio album on March 6

Harry Styles gets extremely candid as he answers some burning questions in his latest interview.

The Grammy winner has officially marked his comeback to the spotlight after a three-year hiatus with a new single, Aperture.

He has also teased his fourth studio album "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally", which is set to release on March 6.

Styles recently appeared for a chat on Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, where he gave some funky and some subtle answers to random questions.

During the conversation, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was asked about a fashion choice from 2010s that he deeply regrets.

One Direction fans were surprised to hear his response as back in the time Harry’s fashion choices became a style statement and were largely followed.

He began by saying, “Oof 2010s, I think I wore like really really tight jeans, and I know there was kind of it was of the time, but I think they were tighter than my legs were.”

Harry continued, “So it kind of was like now I’d be like wear a size bigger or three sizes bigger.”

Harry Styles shocks One Direction fans as he reveals biggest regret from 2010s

The fans instantly reacted to his response saying, “Those black skinny jeans are a part of fashion history”, while one fan commented below this response, “Right?! No-one regrets him in those!!”

Back in 2010s, Styles fashion choice, which included the skin-fitted jeans and Chelsea boots, was largely loved and followed by many of his fans. 

Jake, Maggie Gyllenhaal attend 'The Bride!' photo call, full-circle moment
Jake, Maggie Gyllenhaal attend 'The Bride!' photo call, full-circle moment
Michelle Keegan teases Hollywood era with intense fitness routine
Michelle Keegan teases Hollywood era with intense fitness routine
Cruz Beckham channels family legacy with fun nod to the Spice Girls
Cruz Beckham channels family legacy with fun nod to the Spice Girls
Inside Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie's 'conscious uncoupling'
Inside Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie's 'conscious uncoupling'
Kate Hudson finally reacts to 'Song Sung Blue' Oscar nomination
Kate Hudson finally reacts to 'Song Sung Blue' Oscar nomination
Cruz Beckham celebrates 21st year with UK tour milestone
Cruz Beckham celebrates 21st year with UK tour milestone
Selena Gomez addresses calls for Benny Blanco divorce in new video
Selena Gomez addresses calls for Benny Blanco divorce in new video
Molly Mae Hague keeps it casual and glowing during airport arrival
Molly Mae Hague keeps it casual and glowing during airport arrival