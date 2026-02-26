Harry Styles shocks One Direction fans as he reveals 'biggest regret' from 2010s

Harry Styles is set to release fourth studio album on March 6

Harry Styles gets extremely candid as he answers some burning questions in his latest interview.

The Grammy winner has officially marked his comeback to the spotlight after a three-year hiatus with a new single, Aperture.

He has also teased his fourth studio album "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally", which is set to release on March 6.

Styles recently appeared for a chat on Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, where he gave some funky and some subtle answers to random questions.

During the conversation, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was asked about a fashion choice from 2010s that he deeply regrets.

One Direction fans were surprised to hear his response as back in the time Harry’s fashion choices became a style statement and were largely followed.

He began by saying, “Oof 2010s, I think I wore like really really tight jeans, and I know there was kind of it was of the time, but I think they were tighter than my legs were.”

Harry continued, “So it kind of was like now I’d be like wear a size bigger or three sizes bigger.”

The fans instantly reacted to his response saying, “Those black skinny jeans are a part of fashion history”, while one fan commented below this response, “Right?! No-one regrets him in those!!”

Back in 2010s, Styles fashion choice, which included the skin-fitted jeans and Chelsea boots, was largely loved and followed by many of his fans.