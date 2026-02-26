Cardi B, Stefon Diggs 'pull and push drama' unleashed 

February 26, 2026
Looks like Cardi B has officially hit pause.
Breakup whispers surrounding the rapper and New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs have been buzzing since Super Bowl weekend – and now it’s sounding less like gossip and more like reality.
A source told People magazine the Grammy winner decided to “go in a new direction” after things between them got rocky.
"Things were getting too heated and complicated. Cardi is very no-nonsense," the source said. "The second she felt that she couldn't trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music and tour."
And those priorities? Non-negotiable.
"She needs stability and wants the same for her kids," the insider added while noting, "They co-parent and the door is not completely closed. They might reconnect in the future."
The couple welcomed a son on November 4, 2025. Cardi is also mom to Kulture, Wave and Blossom, whom she shares with Offset.
Fans started connecting dots after the Patriots’ 29-13 Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks on February 8 – especially when Cardi and Diggs quietly unfollowed each other. She even told fans at her February 15 Los Angeles tour stop she isn’t “f---ing” with him.
The timing stings. Just months ago, Diggs teased a proposal: “It’s on the agenda, maybe, right? Right?” he said. "I gotta get [my ring] first.”
And when the romance rumours first swirled back in 2024? Cardi laughed them off. "The internet is insane. All these rumors are so crazy. That's why I don't want to address it, because this s--- is funny," Cardi said on an Instagram Live.
"I'm just going to let it ride out, because I think it's cute. It's funny. I'm going to let people think what they want to think."
Chapter six? Indeed. Stay tuned.