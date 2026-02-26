Cardi B, Stefon Diggs 'pull and push drama' unleashed 

 
What Cardi B really wants in her relationship with Stefon Diggs?

Geo News Digital Desk
February 26, 2026

Looks like Cardi B has officially hit pause.

Breakup whispers surrounding the rapper and New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs have been buzzing since Super Bowl weekend – and now it’s sounding less like gossip and more like reality. 

A source told People magazine the Grammy winner decided to “go in a new direction” after things between them got rocky.

"Things were getting too heated and complicated. Cardi is very no-nonsense," the source said. "The second she felt that she couldn't trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music and tour."

And those priorities? Non-negotiable.

"She needs stability and wants the same for her kids," the insider added while noting, "They co-parent and the door is not completely closed. They might reconnect in the future."

The couple welcomed a son on November 4, 2025. Cardi is also mom to Kulture, Wave and Blossom, whom she shares with Offset.

Fans started connecting dots after the Patriots’ 29-13 Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks on February 8 – especially when Cardi and Diggs quietly unfollowed each other. She even told fans at her February 15 Los Angeles tour stop she isn’t “f---ing” with him.

The timing stings. Just months ago, Diggs teased a proposal: “It’s on the agenda, maybe, right? Right?” he said. "I gotta get [my ring] first.”

And when the romance rumours first swirled back in 2024? Cardi laughed them off. "The internet is insane. All these rumors are so crazy. That's why I don't want to address it, because this s--- is funny," Cardi said on an Instagram Live.

"I'm just going to let it ride out, because I think it's cute. It's funny. I'm going to let people think what they want to think."

Chapter six? Indeed. Stay tuned.

