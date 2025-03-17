Kate Middleton tough job as her 'three boisterous children' have suffered

Kate Middleton is seemingly doing surprisingly well as she takes her duties as a Senior Royal seriously.

The Princess of Wales, who has been more visible after revealing she is in remission from cancer, is doing everything she is able to despite her health concerns.

Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror : "Even though the Palace is still advising that the Princess is by no means returning to full-time Royal duties yet, we have seen a surprising amount of her so far this year. And she is looking radiant and delighted to be back in the public arena. She is most certainly the star of the royal show.

"As 'the season' begins to get underway – with the Chelsea Flower Show, Royal Ascot, the Garter service and Trooping etc– I’m sure Catherine will attend as many of the big events as she feels able. But, behind the scenes, I think she will also be continuing her research and support for the Early Years and Shaping Up campaigns which mean so much to her.

The expert continued: "But she also has quite a big job on her hands bringing up three boisterous children, who have lived through an extraordinarily difficult year. And I think the Easter school holidays will once again be ring-fenced as much as possible for William and Catherine to have fun with their kids."

"I think a turning point in how William and Catherine behave towards one another in public was the hugely emotional and very beautiful video she released announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment," noted Kate.