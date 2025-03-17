Jessica Alba is gearing up for the dating market: ‘Doesn't want past mistakes'

American actress Jessica Alba is reportedly planning on dipping her feet back into the dating pool, now that her relationship with Cash Warren is over.

For those unversed, the 43-year-old and her husband filed for divorce back in February, and as of right now, she is excited to wrap it up because “guys are already staking their claim now that she’s eligible.”

It’s also known that, “This has been over between Cash and Jessica in a romance sense for a long time. She even said it straight up – they became like roommates.”

According to the insider, “things have wrapped up with no ugliness, so that’s not weighing her down,” so “as far as divorces go, it’s going smoothly.”

Hence she’s “ready to have some fun back in her life,” and thus fans can expect to see even more of her in the coming months.

In terms of intentions, “It will be to socialize and network but also to meet quality guys. No doubt plenty of high-profile men will use the classic Hollywood way and have their managers reach out to her team and go that route, and she will be open to that.”

However, “She’s not ruling out dating a regular guy, but she’s taking her friends’ advice and plans to try dating someone at her level of celebrity. They’re all telling her that it will be a better power balance and rule out some of the issues she had with Cash.”