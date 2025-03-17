Meghan Markle's new 'golden opportunity' unveiled

Meghan Markle's has a new opportunity to turn things around for herself

Meghan Markle’s new podcast could win over even her fiercest critics, per an expert.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex recently announced her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, which will launch in April. The podcast will feature female entrepreneurs sharing their journeys to success.

PR expert Ryan McCormick says the podcast has a winning formula and could turn things around for Meghan after the negative reviews her Netflix show got .

He told The Mirror US, "From a PR perspective, Meghan's new podcast could be a big hit and even capable of winning over some of her fiercest critics."

McCormick explained, "Markle asking successful female entrepreneurs to share their wisdom offers great value to listeners. If people feel confident and inspired after each episode, the Duchess will be embraced."

He suggested that the Duchess could also elevate her brand" by aligning herself with successful CEOs.

He argued, "Yes, there are other programs that follow a similar formula but, this a golden opportunity for Markle to establish her own unique interview style."

Announcing her podcast, Meghan wrote: "I've been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They're opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever."