Karlie Kloss shares exciting update about her family

Karlie Kloss is adding another little one to her growing family as she and husband Joshua Kushner prepare to welcome baby number three.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, March 17, the 32-year-old American model and actress revealed that she is expecting her third baby with her husband, Joshua.

In a series of photographs, Karlie posed with her 19-month-old son, Elijah, showing her baby bump.

She also posted a close-up of her belly, lifting her white T-shirt and placing her hands around it.

While in another picture, the Zoolander 2 actress wore a tight black long-sleeve dress that highlighted her stomach.

Among many pictures, the mother of two shared a snap of her sons, Levi Joseph and Elijah Jude, in which they can be seen hugging each other.

Karlie also added a caption under her post that read, "Three’s a party" with different emojis.

For the unversed, the Manolo star married the American businessman and investor in October 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s first son, Levi, was born on March 11, 2021, while their second child, Elijah, arrived on July 11, 2023.