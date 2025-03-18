 
Geo News

Inspired by Irish symbol, Kate Middleton stuns with post-chemotherapy hairstyle

Kate Middleton was not joined by her husband Prince William

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

Inspired by Irish symbol, Kate Middleton stuns with post-chemotherapy hairstyle

Kate Middleton looked spectacular in her latest appearance at the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The Princess of Wales attended the parade as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Apart from her outfit, the royal's hair style became topic of discussions online following her appearance.

According to many observers, Triquetra, an ancient Irish symbol, also known as the Trinity knot, was the inspiration behind Kate Middleton's hairstyle on Monday.

Some people were of the view that her hair looked too beautiful for a person who just underwent chemotherapy.

Inspired by Irish symbol, Kate Middleton stuns with post-chemotherapy hairstyle

Millions of Kate Middleton's fans were left devastated when it was announced last year that the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer. 

Medical professionals confirm that not all chemotherapy treatments lead to hair loss. While some medications are well-known for causing considerable thinning or loss of hair, others have less severe adverse effects.


Meghan Markle follows in Kate Middleton's footsteps
Meghan Markle follows in Kate Middleton's footsteps
Sam Thompson reacts to ex-Zara McDermott's new romance
Sam Thompson reacts to ex-Zara McDermott's new romance
Paris Hilton reveals hidden trait: 'I never ask anyone'
Paris Hilton reveals hidden trait: 'I never ask anyone'
Will Smith disappoints fans with comeback tour announcement
Will Smith disappoints fans with comeback tour announcement
Prince Harry sees things from Meghan Markle's eyes
Prince Harry sees things from Meghan Markle's eyes
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal what their favorite things are about each other
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal what their favorite things are about each other
AJ McLean's oldest daughter 'hates with a passion' Backstreet Boys' iconic hit
AJ McLean's oldest daughter 'hates with a passion' Backstreet Boys' iconic hit
'Adolescence' co-writer hails Stephen Graham's 'extraordinary' vision for Netflix series
'Adolescence' co-writer hails Stephen Graham's 'extraordinary' vision for Netflix series