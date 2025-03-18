Inspired by Irish symbol, Kate Middleton stuns with post-chemotherapy hairstyle

Kate Middleton looked spectacular in her latest appearance at the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The Princess of Wales attended the parade as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Apart from her outfit, the royal's hair style became topic of discussions online following her appearance.

According to many observers, Triquetra, an ancient Irish symbol, also known as the Trinity knot, was the inspiration behind Kate Middleton's hairstyle on Monday.

Some people were of the view that her hair looked too beautiful for a person who just underwent chemotherapy.

Millions of Kate Middleton's fans were left devastated when it was announced last year that the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer.

Medical professionals confirm that not all chemotherapy treatments lead to hair loss. While some medications are well-known for causing considerable thinning or loss of hair, others have less severe adverse effects.



