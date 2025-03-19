Nick Cannon not ready for medical procedure amid ‘too many kids'

Nick Cannon is spilling the beans on his future family plans.



The singer, who father 12 children with six different women, admits he does not want to end the legacy.

Speaking on Courtney Bee's We Playin' Spades podcast, Cannon admitted that the responsible thing to do at this point would be getting a vasectomy but revealed that he is not yet ready.

“Feel like this is an intervention,” the Drumline star said: "I just — I’m not done."

When asked if he wants more kids, the singer said: "I don’t know. That’s the thing. I leave it to the Lord.”

Back in 2024, Cannon told PEOPLE about his typical Father’s Day celebration with kids.

"It's definitely one of those days where I got be on my Ps and Qs the entire day," Cannon admitted. "It's supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff."

He continued, "It's a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day."