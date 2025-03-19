The Beatles legend Ringo Starr leaves children ‘fed up'

Ringo Starr just revealed why his children are “fed up.”

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 84-year-old renowned musician stated that his children, namely Zak, 59, and Jason, 57, and daughter Lee, 54, already know how inconsistent he is about his retirement from music.

"Sometimes when I finish a tour, I’m like, ‘That’s the end for me.’ And all my children say, ‘Oh, Dad, you’ve told us that for the last 10 years.’ And they get fed up with me,” he told the outlet.

The Hey Jude rocker continued, "I do feel, ‘Oh, that’s got to be enough,’ and then I get a phone call: ‘We’ve got a few gigs if you’re interested.’ Okay, we’re off again!"

Starr, who has enjoyed massive success alongside his The Beatles bandmates, Sir Paul McCartney, as well as the late John Lennon and George Harrison, is now a part of the All Starr Band for over 30 years.

However, Starr still looks back at his old days fondly, recalling, "In those days, I had a phone book, so I found guys who were musicians and I’d call them.

"We opened in Texas in a field and it was great. And we’ve been doing it ever since because I love to play live. I love the audience, I know they love me and we have a great time," Ringo Starr further admitted.