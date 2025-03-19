 
Geo News

The Beatles legend Ringo Starr leaves children ‘fed up'

Ringo Starr, famed as The Beatles’ drummer, addressed what bothers his children

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

The Beatles legend Ringo Starr leaves children ‘fed up
The Beatles legend Ringo Starr leaves children ‘fed up' 

Ringo Starr just revealed why his children are “fed up.”

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 84-year-old renowned musician stated that his children, namely Zak, 59, and Jason, 57, and daughter Lee, 54, already know how inconsistent he is about his retirement from music.

"Sometimes when I finish a tour, I’m like, ‘That’s the end for me.’ And all my children say, ‘Oh, Dad, you’ve told us that for the last 10 years.’ And they get fed up with me,” he told the outlet.

The Hey Jude rocker continued, "I do feel, ‘Oh, that’s got to be enough,’ and then I get a phone call: ‘We’ve got a few gigs if you’re interested.’ Okay, we’re off again!"

Starr, who has enjoyed massive success alongside his The Beatles bandmates, Sir Paul McCartney, as well as the late John Lennon and George Harrison, is now a part of the All Starr Band for over 30 years.

However, Starr still looks back at his old days fondly, recalling, "In those days, I had a phone book, so I found guys who were musicians and I’d call them.

"We opened in Texas in a field and it was great. And we’ve been doing it ever since because I love to play live. I love the audience, I know they love me and we have a great time," Ringo Starr further admitted. 

David Jason secret comedy role leaves fans shocked: Report
David Jason secret comedy role leaves fans shocked: Report
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal origin of upcoming album
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal origin of upcoming album
Jimmy Fallon's joke about Meghan Markle blown out of proportion video
Jimmy Fallon's joke about Meghan Markle blown out of proportion
Billy Corgan and his wife Chloé Mendel make major baby announcement
Billy Corgan and his wife Chloé Mendel make major baby announcement
'Injured' King Charles leaves England with Queen Camilla
'Injured' King Charles leaves England with Queen Camilla
Donna Kelce showers love for Taylor Swift
Donna Kelce showers love for Taylor Swift
Ellen Pompeo opens up about money, power and negotiating salary
Ellen Pompeo opens up about money, power and negotiating salary
Christina Hendricks reveals shocking truth about 'Good American Family' filming
Christina Hendricks reveals shocking truth about 'Good American Family' filming