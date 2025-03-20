Meghan Markle banned from Royal meeting for controversial reason

Meghan Markle was asked to stay away from Queen Elizabeth II’s deathbed for a key reason.



The Duchess of Sussex, who did not accompany her husband, Prince Harry, as he flew to Scotland for the final moments of Her Majesty, was asked to stay away by King Charles.

Royal author Robert Hardman, in his biography Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story, noted that Kate Middleton opted out of visiting because of her kids.

Meanwhile Harry, in his tell-all memoir Spare , claimed: "He said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn't want... her. He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn't having it."

Harry recalls replying his father: "Don't ever speak about my wife that way…He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn't want a lot of people around. No other wives were coming, Kate wasn't coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn't. Then that's all you needed to say."