Kim Kardashian disgusted as Kanye attacks Beyoncé's kids

Kim Kardashian is upset over Kanye West’s ruthless comments

March 20, 2025

Kim Kardashian is seemingly outraged over Kanye West’s fresh comments.

The KKW beauty founder is upset as Kanye targets Jay Z and Beyoncé’s kids on X Wednesday morning.

As per an insider, Kim is appalled that Ye “would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children.”

“Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,” the insider tells Page Six.

Kim added that the rapper’s posts are “shocking and offensive,” and feels “no matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.”

This comes as West wrote: “I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic].”

