Ellen Degeneres makes next move to cut her US ties

Ellen Degeneres has sold another one of his last homes in the US.

The former talk show host, 67, and her wife, 52, have sold their recently-listed $5 million property in West Hollywood, Calif., per People Magazine.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom Spanish bungalow near the beloved Butterfly Beach spans 1,691 square feet.

The property was listed for $4,995,000 and went into escrow on Thursday, March 20.

The couple received “multiple offers within two days of hitting the market” on the listing and ultimately sold it for $5.2 million, a representative from Riskin Partners Estate Group, who curated the sale, told the publication.

According to Architectural Digest, the midcentury-modern home — built in 1954 and remodeled in 2012 — was originally purchased by the couple in 2021 for $2.9 million, making it the third property she and de Rossi purchased in the Montecito area within a year.

The sale comes just four months after the comedian took up permanent residency in Europe.