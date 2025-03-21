 
Geo News

Ellen Degeneres makes next move to cut her US ties

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi permanently moved to Cotswold in 2024

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Ellen Degeneres makes next move to cut her US ties
Ellen Degeneres makes next move to cut her US ties

Ellen Degeneres has sold another one of his last homes in the US.

The former talk show host, 67, and her wife, 52, have sold their recently-listed $5 million property in West Hollywood, Calif., per People Magazine.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom Spanish bungalow near the beloved Butterfly Beach spans 1,691 square feet.

The property was listed for $4,995,000 and went into escrow on Thursday, March 20.

The couple received “multiple offers within two days of hitting the market” on the listing and ultimately sold it for $5.2 million, a representative from Riskin Partners Estate Group, who curated the sale, told the publication.

According to Architectural Digest, the midcentury-modern home — built in 1954 and remodeled in 2012 — was originally purchased by the couple in 2021 for $2.9 million, making it the third property she and de Rossi purchased in the Montecito area within a year.

The sale comes just four months after the comedian took up permanent residency in Europe.

Demi Moore still heartbroken over failed Ashton Kutcher marriage?
Demi Moore still heartbroken over failed Ashton Kutcher marriage?
King Charles 'secret offer' to US revealed after Prince Harry's visa record released
King Charles 'secret offer' to US revealed after Prince Harry's visa record released
Neil Young gives fans disappointing news
Neil Young gives fans disappointing news
Danny Jones' wife makes big decision after his 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins
Danny Jones' wife makes big decision after his 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins
Naomi Watts discloses David Lynch's final creative plan before his death
Naomi Watts discloses David Lynch's final creative plan before his death
Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with a dismissal demand
Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with a dismissal demand
Machine Gun Kelly goes all out to win pregnant Megan Fox back
Machine Gun Kelly goes all out to win pregnant Megan Fox back
Kate Middleton in 'different phase' of life with Prince William after cancer
Kate Middleton in 'different phase' of life with Prince William after cancer