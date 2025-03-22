Stephen Collins married 40 years younger 'superfan' after child sex abuse

7th Heaven alum Stephen Collins reportedly married a "superfan" 40 years younger.

The disgraced actor has previously admitted to sexually abusing underage girls in the past.

In Investigation Discovery’s special Hollywood Demons, which premieres Monday, the actor's marriage to Jenny Nagel comes to the limelight.

“Stephen Collins now lives with a woman who is 40 years younger than him,” Dr. Drew Pinsky claimed in the documentary, adding, “She was a superfan.”

The media personality added that the age gap between Collins, 77, and Nagel, 37, “certainly raises an eyebrow.”

“Let’s hope he can commit to this woman and not perpetrate on others,” Pinksy said of the Star Trek: The Motion Picture actor, who doesn't participate in the documentary.

Producers claimed that they approached “more than 100 contacts” of the former TV star but “nearly everyone declined to participate or did not respond,” Page Six reported.

A producer shared off camera that only men agreed to speak with documentarians about their experiences with Collins.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in 2019 and were living together in the small town of Fairfield, Iowa, per Daily Mail.

The couple is believed to share a passion for transcendental meditation.

The admission about having sexually abused three underage girls came in an audio recording of the actor's marriage counseling session with his then-wife Faye Grant. His reputation declined when TMZ published the recording in 2014.

Collins then admitted to “inappropriate sexual conduct with three female minors” in 1973, 1982, and 1994 in a statement to People Magazine the same year.

“Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret. I have been working to atone for it ever since,” he said at the time.

As a result, 7th Heaven reruns were stopped, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He was previously probed in 2012 following a complaint of the offense that took place 18 years prior but LAPD could not “substantiate the allegation due to the statute of limitations,” CNN reported.