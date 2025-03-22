SZA reveals Marvel characters she wants to play

SZA has named Marvel superheroes she'd love to play after making her acting debut in 'One of Them Days'

SZA wants to be a superhero!

Following her acting debut in comedy movie One of Them Days opposite Keke Palmer, SZA has revealed that her dream role is to be a Marvel superhero.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Snooze hitmaker said: “I would love to be a superhero,”

She added that Silver Surfer is one of her favorite superheroes, “but Silver Surfer is a dude.”

“I was talking to someone the other day… Well, my dad collects first-edition comics, so he has the first-edition Thor comics and Silver Surfer just in the basement,” she added,

The Kill Bill hitmaker said she “grew up being into Marvel and DC.”

Naming another superhero, she said she wishes to play X-Men’s Storm one day, noting how “she comes from this whole other place where it’s the jungle … So, I think that would be so gnarly if I could be Storm origin story.”

“I love to bring the range,” she remarked.

Elsewhere, the singer revealed that she’d love to make music with Taylor Swift and has discussed it with the Lavender Haze singer.

“Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, ‘All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift,’” she said.

“I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and build some things together,” SZA continued. “I love her storytelling. She was open to it. I think she’s awesome. She’s so bossed up.”