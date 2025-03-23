Issa Rae desperate ‘to go on tour’

 
March 23, 2025

Issa Rae just admitted she wants to go on tour “so badly.”

The writer, actress and producer revealed that if there was one thing she wanted to try out in her life is to hit the road.

In a candid chat with ELLE, Issa stated, "Man, I want to go on tour as a musician so badly. It looks so fun."

"Artists go around on a sick-a** tour bus or a decked-out private jet and perform for thousands of people who, in most cases, know their songs word for word?" the Insecure star further mentioned.

"And sometimes, when you get lazy, you can just point the mic to the audience, and they'll do the work for you?" Issa jokingly added.

Adding to the lighthearted conversation, the Barbie actress noted how musicians get their fair share of exercise while they perform on stage.

"Also, the choreography that probably fulfils anyone's daily cardio goals?" she mentioned, adding, "If only I had musical talents."

Issa Rae, who recently produced the newly released comedy, One of Them Days, starring Keke Palmer and SZA, also acknowledged how she does not like being "limited" to one industry.

"The phrase 'stay in your lane' has always triggered me, because what if I like switching from time to time? What if I get restless in one space? I want to know what I can do, and I want to know what I can add value to, and it's fun. And when it's not, then I won't do it,” she concluded.

