Meghan Markle told to hide place of ‘insecurity' on social media

Meghan Markle is told to make calculated decisions for her brand

March 24, 2025

Meghan Markle is taught consistency and strategy is key as she strives to make a brand for herself.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to launch her lifestyle brand and is already working on her social media presence, is reminded to leverage media opportunities.

PR and social media expert, Caitlin Jardine, at Ellis Digital, told GB News: "Since her departure from royal engagements we have already seen a shift to a more lifestyle brand, her Netflix show just one example of the media opportunities that have come her way.”

The expert added: “She should continue to get involved with these to keep her audience engaged, and use a strong digital presence to remain transparent about her life but without seeming that it is an overly calculated or coming from a place of insincerity."

