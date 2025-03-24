Justin Bieber drops sweet photos of Hailey after disturbing self-hate admission

Justin Bieber has shown love to his wife of six years, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, sharing new photos of her after opening up about his personal struggles.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, March 24, the 31-year-old Canadian singer uploaded a smiling photo of Hailey.

In the photograph, the 28-year-old American model, socialite, creative director, and businesswoman rested her chin on her hands and wore a baseball cap at a restaurant.

Justin also shared another photo on his Instagram Story from their meal and in that picture, the Baby crooner’s wife was in the same "Rendezvous” cap, looking at the large servings of fries on their table.

The Stuck With U hitmaker added the 2020 song 200 For Lunch by Gunna to the clip.

Notably, this post came two days after Justin shared that he has traits he "hates."

For the unversed, on Saturday, March 22, the father of one posted a video of himself playing a keyboard with other musicians on Instagram.

While in the caption, he scribbled, "I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic," and went on to confess that he displeases it when he changes himself "to please people."

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that before that video, Justin Bieber had also claimed that he wanted to work on his "anger issues” earlier that day.