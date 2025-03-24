'Daredevil' star reflects on 'nightmare' he faced

 
Charlie Cox says the 'nightmare' had to do with a secret he kept for years

March 24, 2025

Charlie Cox, the star of Daredevil, recalled facing a "nightmare" when he had to keep a secret for two years.

The secret, he shared, was his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"When they told me I was going to be in Spiderman: No Way Home, it was a two-year nightmare trying to keep that from everyone," he told Disney’s D23 Magazine. 

He continued, "I hate when I have to keep a secret. Sometimes it feels as though things happen out of nowhere," said Cox of Daredevil: Born Again. "Vince and I were like, 'Great! I guess we're going back to work.'"

In other news, Charlie made a return to the Daredevil universe. He recently shed light on his conversation with Dario Scardapane, the new showrunner of the series who came after a creative overhaul of the show.

"My first sit down with Dario [Scardapane], our showrunner who was brought in after the strikes to massage what we had,” he said during Fan Expo Cleveland.

“Just to be clear, a lot of what we shot pre-strikes with our original show producers who did a wonderful job, a lot of that material is in the show, including the scene that people are talking about today with Jon Bernthal,” Charlie concluded.

