 
Geo News

Bangladesh court orders seizure of cricketer Shakib's assets

Shakib is a former lawmaker from the party of autocratic ex-leader Sheikh Hasina

By
AFP
|

March 24, 2025

Bangladeshs Shakib Al Hasan reacts during England vs Bangladesh match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain on June 8, 2019. — Reuters
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts during England vs Bangladesh match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain on June 8, 2019. — Reuters 

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi court ordered the seizure of cricketer Shakib Al Hasan’s assets in the latest legal headache for the sports star over his allegiance to the country’s former leader.

Shakib is a former lawmaker from the party of autocratic ex-leader Sheikh Hasina, who was overthrown in a student-led uprising last year and fled by helicopter to neighbouring India.

His links to Hasina made him a target of public anger and he was among dozens facing murder investigations for a deadly police crackdown on protesters during the uprising.

He has not been charged over those allegations but is currently being prosecuted on fraud charges for allegedly bouncing cheques totalling more than $300,000.

A magistrate in the capital Dhaka ordered the seizure on Monday after a warrant for Shakib´s arrest was issued by the court in January.

Shakib was playing in a domestic Twenty20 cricket competition in Canada when Hasina’s government collapsed and has not returned to Bangladesh since.

The left-arm allrounder has played 71 Tests, 247 one-day internationals and 129 Twenty20s for Bangladesh, taking a combined 712 wickets.

Irfan Pathan excluded from IPL 2025 commentary panel over alleged bias
Irfan Pathan excluded from IPL 2025 commentary panel over alleged bias
PSL X replacement draft to take place on Monday
PSL X replacement draft to take place on Monday
Pakistan suffer biggest T20 loss as New Zealand clinch series
Pakistan suffer biggest T20 loss as New Zealand clinch series
'We were outplayed': Agha calls for improvement after New Zealand T20I defeat
'We were outplayed': Agha calls for improvement after New Zealand T20I defeat
Shakib Al Hasan disappointed over BCB's silence following ODI snub
Shakib Al Hasan disappointed over BCB's silence following ODI snub
Pakistan bamboozled for 105 in 4th T20I as New Zealand bag unbeatable lead in series
Pakistan bamboozled for 105 in 4th T20I as New Zealand bag unbeatable lead in series
Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman breathes his last at 76
Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman breathes his last at 76
Hasan Nawaz opens up on record-breaking century against New Zealand
Hasan Nawaz opens up on record-breaking century against New Zealand