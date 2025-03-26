Prince Harry makes 'devastating' decision amid relationship issues: 'With heavy hearts'

Prince Harry has made a ‘devastating’ decision with 'heavy hearts' amid relationship issues, it has been reported.

According to a report by the Times, per the Mirror, the duke has stepped down from his charity Sentebale after relationships within the organisation have "broken down beyond repair".

Prince Harry co-founded the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso released a joint statement to reveal about their ‘devastating’ decision, saying they had resigned as patrons until further notice.

They said: "Nearly 20 years ago, we founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers. Sentebale means 'forget-me-not' in Sesotho, the local language of Lesotho, and it's what we've always promised for the young people we've served through this charity."

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso statement further reads, "Today is no different. With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same.

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."