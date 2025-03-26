Jennifer Lopez makes shocking purchase for privacy reasons: Report

Jennifer Lopez has purchased a luxurious estate in Hidden Hills, California, listed at $21 million.

The 2.5-acre property, located an hour from Ben Affleck’s Brentwood home, offers enhanced security and a peaceful environment for Lopez and her children, Max and Emme.

Daily Mail revealed that the move was not about distancing herself from Affleck but rather seeking a more relaxed lifestyle away from the city.

Moreover, the gated community provides top-tier security, ensuring a safe space for her children.

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck’s $61 million Beverly Hills mansion remains on the market after an attempted sale fell through, as per the publication.

The former couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in 2022, have been navigating their split in recent months.