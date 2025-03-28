Brian Austin hits back after Machine Gun Kelly slid into his DMs

Brian Austin Green clapped back after Machine Gun Kelly slid into his DMs.

The 51-year-old actor, who parted ways with Fox after a 16-year relationship, took to his Instagram account on Thursday, March 27, to share a screenshot of his DMs with Kelly on his Stories.

In the picture, the 34-year-old singer sent messages to Green to criticize him for repeatedly asking when his and Fox's baby was due.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, and Fox are expecting their first baby together.

"Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS," Kelly texted Green.

"Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public," he wrote, referring Green's reaction to news of the rapper's split with Fox in December.

"You chose the wrong one to f*** with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials," he added.

However, Green seemed unbothered with the text and replied with laughing emojis and sharing the snapshot, writing, "I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad."

"Leo, careful," Green continued, possibly referring to Leonardo DiCaprio. "He may be coming for you next."

For those unversed, Kelly is also father to 15-year-old daughter Cassie, while Fox shares her three kids: Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10 and Journey River, 8- with her ex Green.