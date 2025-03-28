Meghan Markle reminisces on her favorite part in ‘With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle has just started reminiscing on her most favorite part of season 1 of With Love, Meghan.

The former royal gushed over everything in her most recent Instagram post.

The post featured a video snippet of Meghan filling a piping bag to add frosting on top of her newly baked vanilla cupcakes.

It also featured a caption that gave insights into the flavors as well as her favorite parts of the whole filming process.

“Daydreaming about the rosé cupcakes and other never before seen moments from Season 1 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix,” she started by writing.

Before adding, “We couldn’t fit it all in, but my goodness did we have fun trying! Thanks again to the crew — miss you guys!”