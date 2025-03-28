Christina Haack questions ex husband Joshua's unusual visits amid divorce

Christina Haack has raised eyebrows after revealing that she has seen her estranged husband, Joshua Hall, walking around her upscale Newport Beach neighborhood, despite his residence in Tennessee.

Haack made the claims during an appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," stating she encountered Hall twice this month during her routine walks.

In regards to this, Haack said on the radio show, “I’ve seen mine twice this month on my usual everyday walks,” hinting that Hall’s unexpected visits could be an intimidation tactic.

According to Daily Mail, when host Jeff Lewis suggested Hall might be reminiscing about their shared home, Haack retorted, “So he flies all the way from Tennessee just to walk my neighborhood and flies home? Maybe it’s just intimidation.”

However, a spokesperson for Hall dismissed Haack’s claims, explaining that the real estate agent often visits Newport Beach to catch up with friends and stay active.

Moreover, the ex-couple’s relationship has remained rocky since announcing their separation in July 2024, following nearly three years of marriage.

It is worth mentioning that Haack recently opened up on HGTV’s Christina on the Coast about the end of her third marriage, revealing that her household has been happier since Hall’s departure.

As per the publication, Haack said, “The house is so much better, the kids are so happy. Everyone’s just doing better since he’s gone,” while emphasizing how “negative energy” had lifted.

Furthermore, Haack, who shares two children, Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, also reflected on the challenges of another divorce.