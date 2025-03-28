'Black Panther' star reveals Chadwick Boseman regret

'Black Panther' actors are reminiscing about lead star Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman's death left many of his Hollywood co-stars emotionally wrecked, one of them being his Black Panther costar Michael B. Jordan.

In a new two-episode Apple TV+ documentary Number One on the Call Sheet, Michael shares how he sometimes regrets not checking in more frequently with Chadwick during his battle with colon cancer.

In the first episode of the show, titled, Leading Black Men in Hollywood, Jordan, 38, says, "It's something I think about often, you know. Not checking up as much as I should. It's something that weighs on me also. I'm not trying to turn this into a therapy session, but Chadwick is special. I was looking forward to, like, you know..."

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, who also starred in Black Panther with Chadwick, also shared his memory of filming with the late star.

"The last time I saw him, we did a Q&A, and they were like, 'Who's the people who that in this process that you think are amazing?' And I just said, 'Chad,' " Kaluuya, 36, shared.

He explained, "Because being the lead is a really hard job. And it's a thankless job. It works because all the characters shine around you. You know what I'm saying?"

Sharing example’s form his own films, he continued, "Really and truly, like in Get Out, they all shined. And I'm just in the pocket. Nope — Keke [Palmer] shined. And I'm in the pocket. It's a thankless job, if you're gonna do it the right way. If you're serving the piece, serving the story."